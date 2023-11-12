Adeleke Rapes Law By Nominating Senior Legal Assistant As OSIEC Chairman – APC Chieftain

…Calls for Cancellation of the Appointment

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Ayodele Kusamotu on Sunday called on the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke to cancel and void the nomination made on Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).

In a statement issued and made available to New Telegraph, on Sunday, in Osogbo, Osun State Capital, Kusamotu who is a front-line member of All Progressives Congress, also noted that the nomination made was an aberration to the law and will be challenged before a competent court.

According to him “The Osun State Governor, Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke rapes and violates the law by nominating a card-carrying and registered member of his political party, Peoples Democratic Party who also doubles as his Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Barr. Hasim Abioye is the chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission. ”

He stressed that “The newly nominated chairman of the State Electoral Body is a member of the PDP who contested for Ifelodun State Constituency, Ikirun into Osun State House of Assembly in 2018 general elections where he lost to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Mulikat Adeola. ”

Kusamotu emphasised that the new nominee again contested for the primary of his political party in the 2023 general elections for the same constituency where he lost to another member of his party in the primary, one Hon. ( Barr) Tajudeen Adeyemi who is currently representing the constituency in the Osun State House of Assembly.

The APC Chieftain contended that with relevant laws, a person to be appointed as the chairman of the State Electoral Body must be non-partisan, be of proven integrity with good character and not be a member of any registered political party.

It will be recalled that Governor Adeleke had appointed Barr. Hasim Abioye as his Senior Legal Adviser on Legal Matters, the position he held until his latest nomination as the chairman of the State Electoral Body.

Also recently, Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the State High Court, to set aside the appointment of 68 Local Government Area caretaker committee Chairmen.

The APC through its counsel, Ayodele Kusamotu, Idowu Oloyede and three others, also asked the court to declare the caretaker committees constituted into the Osun State Local Government Councils, Osun State Local Council Development Areas, Osun State Council area offices and Osun State Local Council Administrative Offices illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

Equally, on the 30th of October this year Governor Ademola Adeleke approved the dissolution of Statutory Commissions of which Osun State Independent Electoral Commission was included in a circular by Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye. This Kusamotu also said was unlawful.