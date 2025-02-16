Share

Ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial election in Osun State, the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola of orchestrating a plot to destabilize the state by enforcing a non-existent court judgment on Local Government administration.

Speaking in a press statement issued on Sunday, Governor Adeleke alleged that Oyetola, in collaboration with top security officials including the Osun State Commissioner of Police, the Director of DSS, and the Commandant of the Civil Defense Corps plans to use security forces to illegally reinstate sacked Local Government Chairmen.

According to the governor, the Chairmen were removed by two Federal High Court judgments before he assumed office, contrary to claims that his executive order was responsible.

He emphasized that while the Court of Appeal struck out a PDP-led case, it did not order the reinstatement of the dismissed officials. Meanwhile, a separate Action Peoples Party (APP) case that upheld their removal remains valid.

Adeleke urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and prevent any unconstitutional takeover of local governments, stressing that Oyetola’s actions could lead to violence and anarchy.

He also called on legal experts and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to verify and interpret the court rulings.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the rule of law and warned that the Osun people would resist any attempt to impose illegality through security agencies.

He held Oyetola and the state’s security chiefs responsible for any unrest arising from the alleged scheme.

Adeleke further appealed to the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of DSS, and the Attorney General of the Federation to investigate the claims and uphold the judicial process.

The crisis stems from the controversial 2022 Osun local government elections, which multiple court rulings declared invalid, leading to the removal of the elected officials.

