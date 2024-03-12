Adeleke Raises Alarm As Criminals Dominate Rural Areas In Osun

…Summons Security Council Meeting

The Osun State arm of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Amotekun Corps may be reorganised soon, in the wake of the security challenges in rural areas in the state.

The development is just as Governor Ademola Adeleke raised an alarm over the threat to peace and security within the state school system and rural farm communities, summoning a meeting of the state security council and announcing major security reforms.

In a statement issued by Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Tuesday morning, the Governor made reference to intelligence snippets of deliberate mobilisation of criminal elements to the rural areas of the state, stressing that such reports are alarming and pose serious concerns to the well being of Osun people.

The Governor noted that the administration is worried about reports that those behind the plot are targeting disruption of farming activities through kidnappings and attacks on rural farm settlements.

It was further revealed that schools are being targeted with abductions and attacks as a way of distracting from the implementation of the Safe School initiative and the multi-billion naira infrastructure plan.

Governor Adeleke noted that while a meeting of the state security council has been summoned, preliminary directives have been issued to school authorities to take precautions to enhance the safety of pupils and students.

The statement said, “The Ministry of Education and all education agencies have been ordered to review safety measures in Osun schools in line with the Safe School initiative.

“In specific terms, school principals and heads are expected to clear overgrown school environments and ensure close liaison with the Parents and Teachers Association to secure their school environments.

“The Governor further directs the Food Security Committee to submit an interim report to allow for immediate actions to safeguard farm security and secure farmers as the rainy season knocks on the door.

“According to the Governor, we expect the initial report to contain practical and implementable measures to safeguard our farming communities through closer integration and mobilisation of the local hunters and forest rangers.

“The Governor further announced his plans to embark on major reforms of the Amotekun security force, frowning at the internal rivalry, opposition penetration and external intervention that are negatively affecting the operation of the Amotekun force.

“The Amotekun, the Governor noted, is to be reorganized to make it a truly efficient force to complement the efforts and operation of the police and other security agencies.

“He assured the public that his administration has taken preemptive steps to secure our schools and farming communities, describing Osun as a peaceful state which will not succumb to attempts to destabilize the peace and harmony among our people.

“I have summoned a meeting of the State Security Council to firm up all plans. I assure our people that I am on top of the situation. We are committed to securing our school, our farm, and our society.

“No stone will be left unturned to disrupt plans of enemies of progress to plunge the state into crisis. I urge members of the public to inform security agencies of any unusual movement or activities across the state”, Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying.