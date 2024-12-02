Adeleke Promises More Projects

Share

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has praised residents for their support during the celebration of his government’s midterm anniversary on November 27, promising more projects.

According to him, the feedback from the populace has strengthened his resolve to do more across the sectors.

He said: “We are rededicating ourselves to service delivery as we are honoured by the accolades and commendation from within and outside the state.

“We are acknowledged locally and internationally as true agents of good governance. “We are honoured as I invite the opposition to join this train of positive development.

“The goal of politics should be development. The opposition is enjoined to join the people in their mass support for our government. “It is not shameful to acknowledge what is good. It is a sign of maturity and responsibility

“As we accept the ovation, we also welcome the few critics and criticisms. “We are a responsive government. We are building on our strengths as we are attending to observations from the general public.”

