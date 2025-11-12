Adeleke Presents N705bn 2026 Budget To Osun Assembly

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday, presented the state’s 2026 appropriation bill to the State House of Assembly.

The Governor, while presenting the ₦705.794 billion budget tagged: “Budget of Economic Transformation,” stated that the recurrent expenditure is 317.41bn, which is 45% of the total budget, while Capital Expenditure, which is 388.37bn, stands at 55% of the budget.

He expressed commitment to building a robust and diversified economy capable of navigating contemporary challenges, noting that by leveraging Osun’s diverse economic potential, “we are creating a dynamic system that adapts, evolves and withstands emerging shocks.”

“This budget is our commitment to fostering sustainable growth, promoting equity, and strengthening resilience through pragmatic and inclusive policies,” the governor added.

According to Adeleke, it has been the determination of his administration from inception to take Osun to an enviable height through infrastructural and human capital development.

“In our resolve at the very beginning to lay a solid foundation to achieve these laudable goals, was derived from the Osun State Development Plans, 2023 – 2050.

“It is important to state that our major focus is to complete all ongoing projects across the State, and embark on new ones where critically essential,” he declared.

Addressing the lawmakers on the proposed budget, Adeleke said, “The total Revenue consists of Recurrent Revenue, where Government Share of FAAC is Two Hundred and Twenty-One Billion, Six Hundred and Eighty Million Naira (₦221,680,000,000.00) and Independent Revenue is One Hundred and Ninety-Nine Billion, Five Hundred and Seventy-Three Million, Two Hundred and Twenty-Nine Thousand, three Hundred and Twenty Naira (₦199,573,229,320.00)

“While other Receipts are Two Hundred and Sixty-Eight Billion, Three Hundred and Forty-Eight Million, Five Hundred and Eighteen Thousand, Eight Hundred and Sixty Naira (₦268,348,518,860.00).

The Expenditure comprises Recurrent Expenditure of Three Hundred and Seventeen Billion, Four Hundred and Fourteen Million, Three Hundred and Fifty-Three Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty Naira (₦317,414,353,350.00), which is 45% of the total budget.

Recurrent Expenditure is divided into Personnel Cost of ₦135,005,722,430.00 and Overhead Cost of ₦182,408,630,920.00, made up of Salaries and Allowances as well as Pensions and Gratuities.

The Capital Expenditure has the total sum of ₦ 388,379,695,320.00, which is 55% of the total budget.

It is my pleasure and honour to present to this Honourable House, the Osun State 2026 Appropriation Bill of ₦705.794 Billion christened Budget of Economic Transformation for consideration and approval.”

Speaking on the 2025 budget, the governor said his government has delivered over 75% of the road infrastructure embarked upon by this administration, assuring not to leave any project uncompleted.

Earlier in his remarks, the Speaker, Adewale Egbedun, commended the governor’s prudence in financial management, “especially under the constraints arising from the withholding of Local Government allocations by the Federal Government since March 2025.”

Despite these challenges, Egbedun told Adeleke that his administration has consistently met its obligations, maintained developmental projects, and safeguarded workers’ welfare – a testament to visionary and responsible leadership.

He assured the governor that the House will conduct careful legislative scrutiny to ensure that the budget reflects the hopes and aspirations of the people of Osun State.

Other lawmakers who spoke at the plenary took their time to praise Governor Adeleke’s performance since his assumption of office.