Adeleke Presents N705bn 2026 Budget To Osun Assembly

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, presented the state’s 2026 appropriation bill to the State House of Assembly.

The governor, while presenting the N705.794 billion budget tagged: “Budget of Economic Transformation,” stated that the recurrent expenditure is N317.41bn which is 45% of the total budget while Capital Expenditure which is N388.37 billion stands at 55% of the budget.

He expressed commitment in building a robust and diversified economy capable of navigating contemporary challenges, noting that by leveraging Osun’s diverse economic potential, “we are creating a dynamic system that adapts, evolves and withstands emerging shock.”

“This budget is our commitment to fostering sustainable growth, promoting equity, and strengthening resilience through pragmatic and inclusive policies,” the governor added.

According to Adeleke, it has been the determination of his administration from inception to take Osun to an enviable height through infrastructural and human capital development.

“In our resolve at the very beginning to lay a solid foundation to achieve these laudable goals, was derived from the Osun State Development Plans, 2023 – 2050. “It is important to state that our major focus is to complete all on-going projects across the State, and embark on new ones where critically essential,” he declared.”