Adeleke Presents N390bn 2025 Budget To Assembly

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke yesterday presented the 2025 budget proposal of N390, 028,277,740 to the House of Assembly for approval.

He said the Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery was borne out of the need to reconstruct the damaged economy and infrastructural facilities and set a fiscal stimulus against the impact of global economic recession.

Adeleke said the appropriation bill, being the 34th in the history of the state, included a capital expenditure of N144, 231,183,800 and a recurrent expenditure of N245, 797,093,940.00.

According to him, the state government is expecting N196 billion from the federation account, with N109, 870,932,830.00 from independent sources.

He said: “The total size of the 2025 budget is N390, 028,277,740.00. The expenditure comprises capital expenditure of N144, 231,183,800 and recurrent expenditure of N245, 797,093,940.00.

“Recurrent expenditure is divided into personnel costs, which include salaries and allowances, as well as pensions and gratuities, totalling N102, 895,821,010.00. The balance of N142, 901,272,930.00 is set aside.”

