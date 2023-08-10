Adeleke Presents N2.1bn Bond Certificates To Retirees

…vows not to toy with senior citizens’ welfare

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Thursday presented bond certificates worth N2.1 billion to retirees in the state.

Among the beneficiaries are the State, Local Government and Primary School Teachers’ retirees.

New Telegraph reports that the presentation of the bond certificates was done in line with Adeleke’s aspiration to see to the welfare of workers and retirees in Osun.

Presenting the certificates, Adeleke said the presentation was necessary as his administration is poised on correcting the errors of the past, noting that it was his electoral promise to prioritize workers’ and retiree’s welfare if elected, so as to deliver them from past hardships.

He stressed that the payment template which his government has drawn is still in force, stating that even when the paucity of funds was threatening the implementation, he insisted that the senior citizens must be satisfied.

He then assured the retirees that he will never play politics with their welfare.

The State helmsman equally stated that since his assumption of office, he has been satisfying both young and old, by denying himself some accoutrements of office, in order to serve the interest of residents of Osun.

While assuring the retirees that his administration is working on enrolling them under a free health insurance scheme, the Governor appealed to them to exercise more patience, saying he has them in mind and remain resolute to do everything possible to make life more comfortable for them.

Speaking, the State Head of Service, Mr Ayanleye Aina thanked the Governor for prioritizing workers’ welfare by paying salaries and gratuities to the retirees in the State.

He described the Governor as a selfless, kind-hearted and compassionate man who always shows concern about peoples’ welfare, adding that in less than one year in office, Governor Adeleke has transformed the State for the better.

Aina stressed further that since last year November when the Governor came on board, he has changed the fortunes of both active workers and retirees for good by approving the upward review of retiree’s gratuities, under the old pension scheme, by one hundred and fifty per cent, that is from N200,000 to N500,000, while pensioners, under the contributory pension scheme, have started enjoying one hundred per cent increase, that is, from N125m to N250m monthly.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Aderinola Joseph thanked the Governor for keeping them in mind.

He appealed to the Governor to assist in paying the remaining backlog of half salaries to other retirees, who are yet to be captured for the bond certificate collection so as to enable them to have something to fall back on.