Adeleke Presents N1.9bn Bond Cheque To Osun Pensioners

Share

Says what I have achieved within 2 years surpassed 12 years of APC administration

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Monday boasted that within the space of two years, his administration has paid over 47 billion naira to pensioners, the total amounts the previous administrations under All Progressives Congress (APC) could not pay in 12 years.

The governor who reaffirmed his commitment to the care and welfare of senior citizens in the state said since the beginning of his administration, he has left no one in doubt as to the passion to address challenges facing pensioners and the pension sector.

He made the disclosure during the official presentation of the N1.9 billion cheque to retired Civil Servants in Osun State, on Monday.

“As we have done in the last two years, we are here to further reaffirm our commitment to the care and the welfare of our senior citizens.

Today, we are gathered here for the distribution of bond cheques to our contributory pensioners. As part of our determination to settle pension indebtedness, today we are paying out a total sum of One Billion, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Nine Million, Nine Hundred and Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred and Eight Seven Naira (N1,999, 908,887.33). This is a combination for both state and local governments.

“I am happy to inform our senior citizens and the general public about what each administration from former Governor Rauf Aregbesola to date has paid in the pension sector

“Former Governor Aregbesola’s payment as of 2018 was a total sum of Seventeen Billion, One Hundred and Fifty-Two Million, Six Hundred and Sixty-Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty One Naira (N17,152,662,351.26).

“Former Governor Oyetola’s payment as of 2022 was a total sum of Seventeen Billion, Two Hundred and Fifty-Five Million, Four Hundred and Twenty-Four Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eight Naira (N17,255,424,708.51).

“The total for the two previous administrations under a 12-year period was Thirty Four Billion, Four Hundred and Eight Million, Eighty Seven Thousand and Fifty Naira Naira ( N34,408,087,059.77)

“For our administration in the last two years plus what we are paying out today, the total payment is the sum of Twenty-Two Billion, Six Hundred Seventy-One Million, Two Hundred and Seventeen Thousand, Eight Hundred and Ninety-Three Naira (N22,671,217,893.24). While for local government pension stands at N25 billion. Making out payments in two years to over N47 billion.

“Our administration paid almost 70 per cent under two years of what the former APC administration paid under 12 years.

“We added a life-changing policy, the enrolment of pensioners in the health insurance scheme. This has eased access to health care for our senior citizens. Our love, care and support for pensioners is therefore not a political gimmick. It is about doing the right thing.

“As much as we still have a lot of ground to cover, we have started on a strong note. We have proved to our elderly people that we are with them, that we seriously care about their well-being”.

Share

Please follow and like us: