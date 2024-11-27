Adeleke Presents Health Insurance Cards, Support Gadgets To PWDs

Share

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke yesterday presented a free Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS) card and Life Support Gadgets to 10,000 persons living with disabilities (PLWDs).

He also distributed life-support gadgets and state-of-the-art medical aids to the PWDs, saying the equipment would make life meaningful for them.

The gadgets included thousands of wheelchairs (manual and automated), crutches, walking sticks, talking watches, artificial limbs, hearing aids, ultraviolet umbrellas, cream and glasses for albinos, and others.

He said during the presentation and distribution of the items in Osogbo the PWDs would also undergo free surgical procedures to cure their ailments.

Adeleke said: “I am extremely glad that today I am presenting the OHIS card for access to free healthcare to the group of people living with disability across the state.

