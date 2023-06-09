Adeleke Praises UNIOSUN Management On Stellar Performance

…Inaugurates newly completed projects in the University

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has commended the Management of Osun State University led by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor ‘Ayo Clement Adebooye, for their efforts in sustaining the University’s reputation as a leading higher institution in the nation.

Governor Adeleke gave the commendation at the official inauguration of a 2-Storey 57-office unit complex in the University’s College of Health Sciences, Isale Osun, and a 350-capacity Student Hostel at the University’s Main Campus, Osogbo, on Friday, 9th June 2023.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Governor expressed his pride in the Management of the University and charged them to maintain the high standard the University is renowned for and keep the flag flying high.

Governor Adeleke said “This University is a leading higher institution in Nigeria, and I am proud of the Management and the University community. I am impressed with what I have read and seen about Osun State University, therefore, I commend the Vice-Chancellor and his team. You are doing a great job.

“Osun State University is a model for state institutions in Nigeria, and I am eager to see the University grow from strength to strength. I charge you to maintain the high standards of the University and ensure the sustenance of world-class academic practices,” the Governor added.

While welcoming the Governor and introducing the projects at the commissioning sites, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor ‘Ayo Clement Adebooye, informed him that the 350-capacity Student Hostel was built from the proceeds of Internally Generated Revenue.

The Vice-Chancellor also appreciated the Governor for the office complex, noting that it gave the University good standing before accreditors during the accreditation of its Radiography and Radiation Science programme.