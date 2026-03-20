Adeleke Praises President Tinubu’s State Visit To UK

…Calls on Nigeria Governors’ Forum to Deepen Subnational Ties with UK

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom (UK), describing the diplomatic engagement as having strong potential to boost Nigerian economic recovery programmes.

The Governor who spoke at Government House on the occasion of Eid Fitr celebrations said the comprehensive nature of the state visit presents huge opportunities for the Nigerian state, commending the President and the Federal Government for the historic visit.

“I commend Mr President for this rare honour and opportunity to advance Nigerian economic and political interests.

“The visit is truly unique and holds huge potentials for Nigerian development.

“I believe the subnational governments in Nigeria should build on this historic state visit to deepen partnership with subnational entities in the UK. Imagine economic partnership between Osun and Scotland or Wales.

“I will push that the Nigerian Governors Forum should capitalise on this productive state visit to UK by Mr President.

“We need to take the partnership to the States and local level”, the statement noted.

The governor again took the opportunity to felicitate with the muslim ummah in Osun state and Nigeria on the successful completion of the 2026 Ramadan.

“I again congratulate the muslim ummah. I pray Almighty Allah accept our fasting as an act of worship”, the governor noted.