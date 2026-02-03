Adeleke Praises Oyinlola On 75th Birthday

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has extended warm congratulations to Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Governor of Osun State, on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

In a congratulatory message, Governor Adeleke, in a statement signed by his Spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed, described Prince Oyinlola as a significant figure in the political history of Osun State whose years of public service contributed to the growth of democratic governance in the state.

“His Excellency, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, served Osun State at a defining period in our democratic journey. His contributions to governance and public service remain part of our collective history.

“On this landmark birthday, I wish him good health, peace of mind, and many more years of fulfilment,” the Governor said.

Governor Adeleke noted that milestones such as the 75th birthday offer an opportunity to reflect on service, leadership, and the enduring value of experience in nation-building.