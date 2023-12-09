Adeleke Pens Heart Touching Message On Wife’s Birthday

… says ‘You’re A Worthy Partner With Excellent Conduct-,

Governor Ademola Adeleke has felicitated his wife, Chief (Mrs) Titilayo Adeleke on her birthday, describing her as “a worthy partner with excellent conduct as the face of Osun state at the assembly of Governors’ Spouses”

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Governor observed with prayers the solid support from his wife of several decades and prayed to Almighty God to strengthen her and grant her long life in peace, good health, and prosperity.

While commending the celebrant for her huge contributions to the promotion of Osun state at the comity of states, Governor Adeleke expressed gratitude to her wife for constant support before and after the assumption of state governorship.

“In rough and good times, you are a pillar of support and a symbol of partnership for common success and progress. I cherish your life of humility, patience, loyalty, and commitment to the progress and advancement of our family.

“I must particularly put on record my admiration of your excellent representation of Osun state at the various programmes and activities of the Governors’ Spouses in Abuja and other parts of the federation. You stand out as a responsible face of Osun State.

“As I encourage you to further deepen your motherly representation of the state at various events, I put it on record that we cherish your sacrifice and cooperative conduct as we the second year of our administration.

“I pray to Almighty God to further grant you the wisdom and the large heart to cope with the burden and responsibilities imposed on you, both domestically and officially. You remain a beloved wife to which I am appreciative and prayerful.

“As you mark your birthday today, I wish you more blessings, more peace, and more grace in service of the family and humanity”, the Governor concluded.