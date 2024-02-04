Adeleke Pays Condolence Visit To Ogiyan Of Ejigbo, Family Of Killed US-Based Lecturer

Governor Ademola Adeleke on Sunday visited the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, HRM Oba Omowonuola Oyeyosin, and the families of late Prof Richard Idowu (Adeoriokin), describing the incident as “a highly disturbing occurrence”

“Kabiyesi, I’m here with mixed feelings. We are supposed to be celebrating but the sad event is a sorrowful dent. I am short of words.

“ I was on a national assignment as a member of the National Minimum Wage Negotiation Committee at the time of the 50th anniversary. The next thing I heard was the unfortunate incident.

“ I am here on a condolence visitation. I will still come back”, the Governor told the frontline traditional ruler.

At the family house of the deceased, the Governor prayed to God to grant the families the strength to bear the loss.

“ What can I say? The whole affair is beyond shocking. We return everything to God and law enforcement. The good Lord will comfort you and grant his soul eternal rest”, the Governor told the grieving family.

Responding, the Ogiyan of Ejigbo said he never expected his 50th anniversary to end up with such an unfortunate happening.

“The deceased is my son, from a royal family also. I have asked why and why even as I look up to God over the entire matter”, the royal father who was short of words noted.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by the Speaker of the House, Right Honourable Adewale Egbedun, Commissioner for Lands, Hon George Alabi; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Dosu Babatunde, the Special Adviser to the Governor in Security Matters, Mr Samuel Ojo and other top advisers and permanent secretaries.