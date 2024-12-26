Adeleke Pardons Fowl Thief, Olowokere, 52 Other Convicts

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has exercised the prerogative of mercy towards 53 convicts among whom is one Segun Olowokere who was convicted of armed robbery.

Olowokere’s case attracted the attention of the governor after a story where his mother begged the state government to pardon her only child surfaced online.

There have been different narratives on the nature of the crime Olowokere committed with reports from some quarters saying he was arrested and convicted for stealing fowls.

The governor said the decision was in line with the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

According to a statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, a letter of commutation dated December 24th, 2024 has been sent by the state government and received and acknowledged by the relevant prison authorities

The letter according to the statement, reads, “WHEREAS: the inmates whose names are set out in the schedule to this order have been convicted to various terms of imprisonment to wit. (i) Simple offences and have served substantial portions of the sentences, (ii) Convicts sentenced to death

“(having spent a minimum of 10 years in custody.)

“AND WHEREAS: following the recommendation made to me by the state advisory council on the prerogative of mercy I should exercise my power in relation to the said inmates in order to mark the 2024 Christmas celebration.

“AND WHEREAS: in the case of the 30 (thirty) inmates convicted of simple offences, I have decided in accordance with the said recommendation to remit and forgive the remainder of the said sentences in whole.

“AND WHEREAS: I have decided in accordance with the said recommendation to grant outright pardon to 12 (Twelve) inmates convicted of simple offences.

“4 (Four) Convicts have their sentences commuted from death to outright pardon. AND WHEREAS: I have decided in accordance with the said recommendation to commute the sentences as follows;

“1 (One) convict has his sentence commuted from death to 15 (Fifteen) years imprisonment. 6 (Six) Convicts have their sentences commuted from death to outright release.

“Now know ye therefore that, I Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State of Nigeria, in exercise of the power conferred on me by paragraph (a), (c) and (d) of subsection (i) of section 212 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended), I am pleased to extend my grace and mercy unto the said inmates.

“My will and pleasure thereof is that you commute the death, life and years of imprisonment as indicated herewith in the schedule”.

