Adeleke, Oyetola’s Ex-Aide Clash Over Procurement Act

Share

The Osun State Government is locked in a battle with the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) over the alleged breach of the Public Procurement Act 2007 and the laundering of state funds.

Addressing reporters in Osogbo yesterday, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Kolapo Alimi accused the immediate past Adegboyega Oyetola government of looting the treasury.

Alimi said: “In flagrant violations of the above clear provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007, Oyetola did not call for bidding as mandatorily required under the PPA, let alone allowing competition which would have afforded the state the best-qualified contractors to handle the projects.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

