Adeleke, Osun PDP Senators’ Support During Oyetola’s Screening Inconsequential – APC

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and Governor, Ademola Adeleke to desist from remarking as if the political fortune of Gboyega Oyetola depends on their whims and caprices.

It would be recalled that Oyetola, the immediate-past Governor of the state was screened for ministerial appointment in the Senate last Friday whereby Senator Lere Oyewumi, the Deputy Senate minority leader, and Senator Francis Fadahunsi, spoke glowingly about Oyetola.

Oyewumi in his eulogy of Oyetola disclosed that the state Governor Adeleke had directed all the three PDP senators representing the state in the Senate to support the ministerial nomination of Oyetola.

Since the successful screening and subsequent confirmation of the former Osun State governor, the state PDP town criers have been making the support of the three PDP senators an issue as if Oyetola wouldn’t have scaled the screening exercise successfully without the support of the three PDP senators.

In his remark on the development, the Osun State APC chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, the state capital, on Tuesday stated that the support of the three PDP senators given to Oyetola during the screening exercise was good but not spectacular.

Lawal expressly told Governor Adeleke, the PDP, the three senators, and, all the members and supporters of the ruling party in Osun State that their opposition to the nomination of Oyetola as a minister would not have prevented the former Osun State governor from scaling through the screening exercise.

He explained that the state PDP, the governor, and, his co-travellers were only making a mountain out of a molehill by making a superlative issue out of the so-called Osun State senatorial support which intention could not have been genuine.

In his words: “There wasn’t anything spectacular about the support given to Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola by the three PDP senators during the screening of the former Osun State governor for ministerial nomination in the Senate, as there is no rule in the Senate that makes such a support mandatory as a prerequisite to be screened.

“The opposition of the three PDP Osun senators and Governor Adeleke would not have blocked the chances of Oyetola from becoming a minister.

“The occasion was only tapped as an opportunity for the Osun State PDP senators to join the winning team and as an opportunity for them not to wash their dirty linen in the public.

“The support given to the immediate-past Governor Oyetola would not eraze from the subconscious of the right-thinking members of the Osun State society how the three PDP senators and all other party’s candidates stepped on the blood of the innocent members and supporters of the APC in Osun State to make their way to the fraudulent electoral victory that they are now parading.