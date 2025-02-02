Adeleke, Osun Govt, Felicitate Olawale Rasheed At 60

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Sunday celebrated his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, describing him as an impeccable personality with distinctive intellectual capabilities.

The governor, in a statement personally signed on behalf of his family, members of the Osun State Executive Council, and the entire machinery of government in the state, and made available by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, further referred to Rasheed as “a noble and egalitarian public servant of note.”

“The immense contributions of the Special Adviser and Chief Spokesperson to the Governor of Osun State on Media, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, to the over two-year-old Imole Osun-led administration cannot be underestimated, as he has demonstrated exceptional professionalism, dedication, and commitment to public service in the state and beyond.”

Governor Adeleke specifically stated, “Mallam Olawale’s contributions to the growth of my administration through media and policy advocacy in Osun State and beyond are noteworthy and invaluable.”

The birthday message further reads: “On behalf of my family, members of the Osun State Executive Council, the entire government machinery, and the good people of Osun State, I, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun State, am delighted to join your numerous well-wishers in wishing you all the best on the occasion of your 60th birthday.

“Your sense of worth and competence as a media practitioner, manager, policy expert, administrator, and public servant in the present administration in Osun State is highly regarded and applauded.

“I pray that this new year in your life of service and dedication to me as a person and to my administration as a whole brings you continued success, good health, and all-around joy and satisfaction.

“I also pray that your life continues to be an example—a beacon of hope and inspiration—as we work tirelessly as a government to contribute to the growth and development of our dear state.

“May this new day and year in your life be filled with endless love, laughter, and celebration. Happy Birthday, Mallam Olawale Rasheed,” the governor concluded in his congratulatory message.

