Adeleke Orders Spot Rehabilitation Of Iwo-Osogbo Road

Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed immediate spot rehabilitation of severely damaged portions of the Iwo-Osogbo Road, ahead of its full reconstruction, to ease the suffering of motorists plying the route.

The directive, issued to the Ministry of Works, follows worsening conditions on the central section of the road due to the ongoing rainy season.

Although the procurement process for the full reconstruction is nearing completion, Governor Adeleke instructed the ministry to commence remedial measures aimed at restoring motorable conditions on this critical road artery.

Reports reaching the Governor indicated that some segments of the road have deteriorated to the point of near collapse, with large gullies rendering the route which connects five local government areas to the state capital almost impassable.

In response, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works has deployed a team of engineers to assess the road and draw up an action plan for urgent spot repairs. According to the ministry, implementation of the Governor’s directive will begin next Tuesday.

In a message to residents of the affected areas, Governor Adeleke assured the five local governments that his administration has finalized a strategy to expedite the reconstruction. He disclosed that the existing contract would be split into three lots, allowing three construction companies including the original contractor to handle different sections of the road with a target completion period of less than a year.

The Iwo-Osogbo Road was initially awarded at the end of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s administration, with the contractor completing work proportional to the funds released. The remaining sections are now slated for full reconstruction.

“We are at the final stage of the procurement process. The contractors will soon be mobilized to site. We are slow because we have a duty to strictly comply with due process and procurement laws,” Adeleke said in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

“Our people in Iwo, Ayedire, Olaoluwa, Ejigbo, Egbedore, and Ede local governments should be rest assured that our administration will break the jinx and complete the reconstruction of the road. We understand how strategic the road is to the economic life of the affected local governments,” the statement added.