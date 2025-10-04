Adeleke Orders Probe Into Killings Of Residents By Amotekun

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Saturday ordered a full investigation into the recent killing of some residents of Akinlalu Community by operatives of the Amotekun Corps.

According to a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke dispatched a top-level government delegation to the affected community to find out what transpired on the day of the incident.

The Governor expressed deep shock at the deaths of some individuals from the town after receiving a preliminary report from his Special Adviser on Security Matters.

He vowed to dig into the root of the incident, saying a high-powered delegation of government and service chiefs will visit the affected town after the scheduled state security council meeting on Monday.

“After receiving the preliminary report, further briefings were presented to the Deputy Governor by the security team, with a State Security Council meeting now scheduled for Monday to further deliberate on the issue and other emerging security threats in the state.

“Those expected on the delegation include the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the state governor, the Commissioner for Information, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, the Commissioner for Transportation, the Attorney General of the State, the Special Adviser on Legal Matters to the governor and service chiefs of the various security agencies.

“I am a rule of law Governor. This matter is being investigated, and any infraction will be dealt with within the context of the law. I have ordered a security council meeting on this incident and others, such as fears of spill-over from Kwara banditry attacks.

“I sent my condolences to the victims of this unfortunate incident. I urge the good people of Akinlalu to keep calm as our government acts on the matter. I feel their pains, but investigations are ongoing”, the governor further said.