Adeleke Orders Probe Into Killing Of Ex-Rep Aspirant At Ogiyan’s Coronation Anniversary

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has ordered an immediate investigation into the killing of a former House Of Representatives aspirant, Dr. Richard Idowu popularly known as AdeOriOkin.

New Telegraph gathered that the deceased was reportedly shot on Saturday, by local hunters at the 50th coronation anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyeyosin.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed Olawale Rasheed on Sunday commiserated with the people of Ejigbo town and directed law enforcement agencies to investigate the cause of the incident and ensure that the law takes its cause.

According to the statement, “What happened at Ejigbo is really sad. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased. I have directed an immediate investigation into the killings of Dr Richard Adeoriokin and the subsequent killing of his killer.

“Mr Governor further called for pre-emptive action by the security agencies to prevent any possible counter-attacks or eruption of violence in the ancient town following the sad incident.

“Urging families of the deceased not to take laws into their hands, the Governor has also dispatched a high-powered delegation to visit Ejigbo and ensure restoration of calm while the investigation continues.

“Members of the delegation include the Commissioner of Police, the State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, the State Commissioner for Information and the Special Adviser to the Governor of Security.

“I have also instructed the State Police Command to issue guidelines on usage of local guns. Such regulations will enhance the safety and protection of the citizens, especially at public functions”, the Governor was quoted as saying.

The deceased was a former APC aspirant for Ede/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency in 2019.