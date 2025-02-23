Share

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke on Sunday directed the newly elected Local Government Chairmen to stay away from the Local Government Council Secretariats in order to avoid a breakdown of law and order in the state.

Adeleke gave the directives while administering the oath of allegiance and oath of office to the 30 Local Government Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen at State Government House on Sunday.

The governor also charged the officials to work within the manifesto of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), noting that his administration is transforming the state for the better.

Addressing the newly sworn-in Council Bosses, Adeleke said the occasion is the culmination of what the people of the state have laboured to achieve.

He recalled the journey so far, adding that it is the final phase of a process which began a year ago

“I call on you to be agents of change, community developers or providers of the dividends of democracy.

“We will not fail you. People’s welfare will continue to be our watchword,” Adeleke said.

He appreciated Osun electoral commission and commended security agencies and state officials who made the exercise a success.

Adeleke also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for not allowing Osun State to descend into chaos.

“I assure Mr President of my commitment to the rule of law,” he said.

Also addressing the newly sworn-in local government officials,Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, congratulated them and urged them not to forget the promise they made during the campaigns.

“This is an opportunity for you to deliver to the grassroots. This will be your stepping stone to higher positions and the reward for hardwork is more opportunities.”

Expressing surprise at the the violence which broke out in the state on Monday, February 17, 2025, Makinde said he felt the need to come around to sound a warning in order to prevent a repeat of history.

“We don’t want ‘wild wild West’ again. They should stay away from this zone. We want to peacefully provide the dividend of democracy to the people.

“They should not resort to self help even if there is a court judgment. They should not think because they have federal might, this is a federal arrangement. I will stop here.”

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, OSSIEC, Barrister Hashim Abioye presented Certificates of Return to the elected chairmen.

The OSSIEC chairman congratulated the elected chairmen on their victory, just as he urged them to be good ambassadors of democracy both in conduct and service to the people.

OSSIEC had on Saturday announced candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as winners of the 332 councillorship and the 30 local government chairmanship seats in the state.

