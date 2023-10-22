Adeleke, Oluwo Laud Confirmation Of Adeniyi As Customs CG

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Sunday described the confirmation of Mr Bashir Adewale Adeniyi as the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service as a reward for years of dedication, competence, and pronounced commitment to public service.

Also, Osun’s first-class traditional ruler, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi described Adeniyi’s confirmation for the position as a plus to strengthen the country’s boundary and solidify the striving economy.

The state governor in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, also appreciated President Tinubu for recognizing the capability of Mr. Bashir to drive his agenda in the paramilitary outfit, saying his confirmation is a bold assertion of the President’s commitment to redirect Customs for more efficiency and productivity.

He congratulated Mr Bashir for the deserving progress in his career, noting that his confirmation is a reward for years of dedication, competence, and pronounced commitment to public service.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun State, I heartily rejoice with a distinguished professional, Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi on his confirmation as the Comptroller-General of Customs by President Bola Tinubu,” the Governor was quoted as saying in a congratulatory note.

“Mr Bashir’s confirmation is a testament to his enticing public record, competence, and devotion to the Customs Service over the years. It equally underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to giving people with proven capacity increasing responsibility in the task of moving the country forward.”

While expressing his full confidence in Mr. Bashir to continue to serve with dedication, professionalism and integrity in his new role, Governor Adeleke reminds him that not just the people of Osun State, but the entire nation look forward to improved contribution to the country from the Customs under his leadership.

Also, in a separate statement, the Oluwo of Iwo land remarked that “the appointment of an Osun-born Adewale Adeniyi as the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) is timely and laudable. I’ve strong hopes for his wealth of experience in strengthening the security of our border and solidifying our economy”

“I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing a round peg in a round hole. He will reposition the service and improve the tempo of her performance”

“I enjoin Nigerians to drum support for the government and the service to strengthen our economy and restore the nation’s glory”

In the statement made available to newsmen by his Spokesperson, Alli Ibraheem, the monarch added that his confirmation would further transform the customs circle because he has all that it takes to make the place more virile.