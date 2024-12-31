Adeleke Okays N427,75bn Budget

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has signed into law a budget of N427,746,925.170 for the 2025 fiscal year.

New Telegraph reports that the state’s House of Assembly has passed the 2025 Appropriation Bill, increasing the budget to N427,746,925,170 from the N390,028,277,740 originally presented Adeleke.

Assenting to the 2025 appropriation bill tagged “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Transformation,” Adeleke assured that the Budget will be rigorously implemented to deliver on it’s expectations, stressing that it’ll serve as an instrument to deliver on the five point agenda for good governance.

He said: “I am signing today is tagged “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Transformation”. “The total sum for the 2025 budget is N427,746,925.170.00.

Consequently, I direct Ministries, Agencies and Departments to vigorously pursue the implementation for the benefit of the citizens of the state. “Our budget performance must continue to be commendable on a quarterly basis.

“I further direct the Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development to as usual monitor the implementation process for delivery according to targets and expectations.

“To Osun people, I assure you that this Budget will be rigorously implemented to deliver on your expectations. “The Appropriation Act will be our faithful instrument to deliver on the five-point agenda for good governance.”

Share

Please follow and like us: