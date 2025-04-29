Adeleke Not Planning To Dump PDP For APC – Executive Council

Share

The Osun State Executive Council yesterday debunked the rumours of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre ahead of next year’s governorship poll in the state.

The cabinet members – Commissioners and Special Advisers – also declared their readiness to stand solidly “like a rock of Gibraltar” behind Adeleke “in his undying quests to take Osun to greater heights”.

While also pledging their loyalty to the PDP under the leadership of Sunday Bisi, they denied plan to switch their allegiances to another party.

The group said: “No amount of the usual political shenanigans by the opposition party members will be enough to derail the good intention of the governor for the people as exemplified by Adeleke.”

The executive members, who addressed a press conference in Osogbo, also dismissed the alleged defection of some commissioners to the APC.

The Secretary of the Forum of Commissioners Dosu BabatundeDosu Babatunde said: “We read and heard with great consternation the many insinuations being mischievously bandied about in certain political quarters.”

