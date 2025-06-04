Adeleke Not Defecting To APC – Spokesperson

Share

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has no plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to any other political party, his spokesperson has clarified.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor’s spokesperson, described recent media reports speculating an imminent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as “fake news.”

“Governor Adeleke remains a committed and bonafide member of the PDP and continues to serve as the party’s leader in Osun State,” Rasheed said.

He explained that the recent visit by the Adeleke political dynasty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was merely a routine courtesy call and should not be misconstrued.

“Any attempt to interpret the visit as a signal of defection is completely false and misleading,” the statement added.

