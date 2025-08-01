Adeleke Not Aligning With Anyone In ADC – Spokesperson

Governor Ademola Adeleke is not defecting to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) nor aligning with anybody within the ADC ahead of the 2026 state gubernatorial elections, his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, has said.

Responding to media publications and enquiries, the Spokesperson affirmed that Governor Adeleke remains in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and is going to win, with wide margins in the forthcoming 2026 governorship elections.

The statement reads, “ Our attention has been drawn to news reports and media enquiries about the imminent defection of Governor Adeleke to the ADC or alignment with ADC bigwigs ahead of the 2026 governorship race. There is no truth in those publications and speculations.

“First of all, we, the PDP Osun, have already adopted and endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election, so there is no alliance with ADC.

“Secondly, Governor Adeleke has no alliance with anyone in ADC. He remains in PDP, will run in PDP, and needs no alliance with ADC to win with a wide margin in 2026.

“The Osun electorate supports Governor Adeleke because of his impressive performance since he came to office. That good work is still ongoing and Osun people are committed to sustaining the delivery of good governance by re-electing Governor Adeleke in 2026”, the Spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Governor Adeleke urges PDP members to forge ahead with the ongoing strengthening of the party structures across all levels to prepare for a fresh victory next year”, the statement from the Spokesperson concluded.