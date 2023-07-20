Adeleke Names Aregbesola’s Ally, Nephew Board Chairmen

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has named Mr Tunji Adeleke (Jnr), the son of the late Osun State Governor, Isiaka Adeleke, an older brother of the current governor, and Mr Rasaq Salinsile, the Chairman of the state’s disbanded Rauf Aregbesola’s faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as board Chairmen on Thursday.

Salinsile was named chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, and Adeleke (Jnr) was named Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission.

lawale Rasheed, the Governor’s Spokesperson, listed Prof. Wale Oladipo, the former National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the Chairman of the Osun State University Governing Council, and Mr Diran Odeyemi, the former deputy national publicity secretary of the PDP, as the chairman of the Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke.

Mr Gbenga Onigbogi of the University of Ilesa, Mr. Diran Ayanbeku of the Osun State Polytechnic in Iree, Mr. Peter Babalola of the Osun State College of Education in Ila, and Senator Kola Ogunwale of the Osun State College of Health Technology in Ilesa are all mentioned as chairs of state statutory boards.

Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji, Mr. Niyi Owolade, Mr. Ebenezer Ebenco, Mr. Akanfe Atidade, Mr. Kolade Adeleke, Mr. Sola Adewumi, and Mr. Niyi Owolade were listed as the chairman of the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, the Osun Health Insurance Agency, the Housing Loans Board, and the Council for Arts and Culture, respectively.

Rasheed’s statement announcing the appointments further read, “Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved the appointment of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of non-statutory boards in the state.

“The fresh appointments came a day after the Governor performed the swearing-in ceremony for 25 commissioners and three permanent secretaries. The appointments take immediate effect.”