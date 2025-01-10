Adeleke Named 2024 New Telegraph Gov Of The Year On Health 

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has been named 2024 Governor of the Year in the health Sector by New Telegraph Newspaper.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Governor and signed by Ayodele Aminu, the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of New Telegraph, Saturday Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph newspapers.

According to the letter, Governor Adeleke’s nomination was made as recommended by the Board of Editors and Panel of Judges of the Newspaper.

The letter reads, “We have followed closely your very impressive strides in the Health Sector since you assumed office as Governor of Osun State.

“In arriving at our decision, we specifically noted the following: Rehabilitation of 345 Health Centres in the 332 Wards in Osun State; Provision of potable water, new toilets and bathrooms, renovation and painting of buildings and electricity.

“The approach has taken medical services to the doorstep of the people.

“Introduction of Imole Surgical and Medical Outreach, under which the state government has conducted three medical outreaches in three locations in each of the three Senatorial districts in the last 12 months; Various surgical procedures, including cataract eye surgeries, were done on over 30,000 patients; Enrolled thousands of Osun Residents under Osun’ Health Insurance Scheme.

“These and many more earned Osun State the South-West Champion Award in Primary Healthcare (Universal Health Coverage) with a $500,000 cash award in December 2024.

“Given the foregoing, we are pleased to honour you with the above-mentioned award at the New Telegraph 2024 Awards Ceremony.”

The award ceremony, according to a statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, is slated to be held later,

Recall that Governor Adeleke has won several other awards which include: the Vanguard Newspaper Governor of the Year; 2024 Best Civil Service-Loving Governor in Nigeria Award by Nigeria Civil Service Union; The Boss Newspaper 2024, Governor of the Year; News Direct Newspaper 2024 Governor of the Year; 2024 NIPR Excellence Award; Nigeria Society of Engineers Excellence Award, among many others

