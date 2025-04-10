Adeleke Moves To Resuscitate Guidance And Counselling In Schools

Share

Osun State Government through the State Senior Secondary Education Board has taken steps to resuscitate the Guidance and Counselling unit of schools across the State.

To this end, the State government has organized a one-day training workshop for Guidance and Counselling officers across Secondary schools in the state.

The training is an effort to equip the counselors with necessary skills, knowledge and strategies to help and support students make better choices in their academic pursuit and other endeavours.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for education, Dipo Eluwole, said the world is changing and so are the challenges facing learners in schools stating that the program is essential to expose counsellors to emerging techniques of creating a safe and supportive school environment.

Eluwole added that the program will provide counsellors with updated knowledge of career trends, education reforms and the impact of technology on student development.

