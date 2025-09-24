Adeleke Moves To Boost Osun Economy Through Tourism

Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved a series of programmes and projects aimed at expanding Osun State’s tourism and creative industry in line with his administration’s economic diversification agenda.

The initiatives target an increase of more than 60 percent in tourist inflow to cultural and heritage sites across the state within the next one year.

The state government has also adopted a public-private partnership (PPP) model to develop key sites such as the Erin Ijesa Waterfalls in Oriade Local Government Area. According to the governor, the PPP framework will provide sustainable financing and ensure long-term development of upgraded tourist attractions.

A list of cultural sites for phased upgrades is currently being compiled by the Ministry of Arts and Culture, with the projects designed to meet UNESCO standards. Among the first set of sites approved for development is the Ifá Agbaye Temple in Ile-Ife, which attracts global visitors during the annual Ifa Day celebration. Land has already been secured for the temple project.

Others include the Iwude Ijesa Festival site, which aims to attract UNESCO recognition and international investment, and the Sango Timi Shrine, designed to host facilities such as an auditorium, pavilion, art and craft workshop, and museum kitchen. The Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove, which already enjoys UNESCO World Heritage Site status, has also been earmarked for continued state support and enhancement.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke emphasized that all projects will strictly follow budgetary and procurement processes, including publication on the state’s procurement website, to maintain transparency and accountability. He noted that Osun has built a strong record of financial openness since his administration took office.

“Expanding tourist inflow is a cardinal programme within our agenda. As the cradle of the Yoruba nation, we have a lot to showcase to deepen the tourism industry,” Governor Adeleke stated. “We have identified many cultural sites and I have directed phased implementation of the upgrade across the state. There are many potential sites for UNESCO recognition in Osun, and we are determined to implement the upgrades to attract global recognition and support.”

The governor further stressed that his administration is committed to diversifying Osun’s economy by boosting tourism and forging strong partnerships with the private sector to achieve the set goals.