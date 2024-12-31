Adeleke Moves To Boost Osun Economy Through Adire Fabric

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has said his administration will support market development and design growth for the fabric in the State.

Adeleke who disclosed this while unveiling the official logo for the Adire Osun Festival in Osogbo, said the present government under his watch will develop the capacity of industry players towards a superior presence in the market in 2025.

He stressed that the state will be hosting Adire industry events to upgrade the stakeholders.

The Governor called on state stakeholders to join to government to make the become the Adire hub of Nigeria.

According to him, “We will develop a sector-based policy that will encourage entrepreneurs in this field.

“Osun is the home of Adire. From Osun, Adire spreads to other states and regions. As the originator of this unique fabric, the Osun state government has resolved to actively support and promote this brand.

“We will also support market development and design growth for the fabric. From 2025, our government will develop the capacity of industry players towards a superior presence in the market.

“I will be the chief promoter Of the creative industry as a professional myself. I will market the sector and especially the Adire brand among comity of states and nations.

Speaking to the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on creative economy events and Entertainment, Tunde Laface disclosed that Adire has become a global cultural trend that must be harnessed.

Laface commended the Governor Adeleke-led Administration for the his giant stride in promoting the culture of the Yoruba race.

He said, “Adire Osun Street Carnival is the highlight of the Adire Festival and it will encompass the different zones and local government areas of Osun state

“This major revenue earner will boast the Culture and Tourism potential of Osun State I as well as create empowerment opportunities for our teaming youth population,” he said.

