Adeleke Mourns Passing Of Ex-Oyo Gov, Olunloyo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has extended heartfelt condolences to his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Oluseyi Makinde, the family, and the people of Oyo State, over the demise of former Governor Omololu Olunloyo.

Governor Adeleke, who expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the elder statesman, described the deceased as a beacon of responsible leadership whose absence will be sorely felt beyond Oyo State.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the Governor recounted how a visit to the octogenarian in 2024 afforded him a rare opportunity to draw from his wise counsel, as well as a review of his administration’s performance, which the late Governor had rated highly.

Adeleke noted that Pa Olunloyo’s passing has left a huge vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

“Baba Omololu Olunloyo embodied selfless leadership, making a mark in the test of time. Even though his tenure as Governor of the old Oyo State was short-lived, he left a legacy of impactful governance, which reflects the love and respect he commanded until his last breath yesterday,” the Governor was quoted as saying in a condolence message.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun State, I convey my heartfelt condolences to my Governor-brother, His Excellency Governor Oluseyi Makinde, for this immense loss. My sympathy also extends to his immediate and extended family and the entire people of Oyo State who are deeply affected by the passing of Baba Olunloyo.”

“As much as his passing represents a great loss, I urge that we find solace in the life of impact that defined Baba Olunloyo. We must work to preserve his good legacy so that his memory lives on in the hearts of the people forever.”

Governor Adeleke prayed to God Almighty to grant Pa Olunloyo’s soul eternal rest and give his family, associates, and all those touched by his passing the strength to bear the loss, adding that “it is my sincere hope that his good works will not die with him.”

