Adeleke Mourns Passage Of AIT Founder, Dokpesi

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has described the death of the founder of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Chief Raymond Dokpesi, as a painful loss.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by his spokesperson, Governor Adeleke said Chief Dokpesi forged a path as a media entrepreneur with a purpose, pioneering private television in Nigeria to expand the course of the right information to the public.

“His foresight revolutionized the media space in Nigeria, making sure that Nigerians can have a choice on the information they get.

“Chief Dokpesi’s impact across Nigeria, particularly in the area of job creation, is hard to miss. The media as a whole, and more, our great party, the PDP, has lost one of its finest, and I join them in mourning an astute businessman that has contributed so much to the progress of our nation.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family, the Daar Communication family, the media, our great party, the PDP, and every other people touched by the demise of Chief Dokpesi.

“It is my sincere prayer that Almighty God comfort them in this difficult moment of sorrow and pain, and give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

May God grant him eternal rest. Adieu Chief Dokpesi.