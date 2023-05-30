New Telegraph

May 30, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Adeleke Mourns Passage…

Adeleke Mourns Passage Of AIT Founder, Dokpesi

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has described the death of the founder of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Chief Raymond Dokpesi, as a painful loss.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by his spokesperson, Governor Adeleke said Chief Dokpesi forged a path as a media entrepreneur with a purpose, pioneering private television in Nigeria to expand the course of the right information to the public.

“His foresight revolutionized the media space in Nigeria, making sure that Nigerians can have a choice on the information they get.

“Chief Dokpesi’s impact across Nigeria, particularly in the area of job creation, is hard to miss. The media as a whole, and more, our great party, the PDP, has lost one of its finest, and I join them in mourning an astute businessman that has contributed so much to the progress of our nation.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family, the Daar Communication family, the media, our great party, the PDP, and every other people touched by the demise of Chief Dokpesi.

“It is my sincere prayer that Almighty God comfort them in this difficult moment of sorrow and pain, and give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

May God grant him eternal rest. Adieu Chief Dokpesi.

Read Previous

Fuel scarcity: FCCPC Warns MOMAN, IPMAN Of Engaging In Sharp Practices
Read Next

Otti Orders Freezing Of All Abia Govt Accounts, Dissolves All Boards

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023