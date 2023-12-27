Adeleke Mourns Ondo Governor, Akeredolu

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has expressed condolences on the passing of his Ondo State counterpart, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

Adeleke, in a condolence message signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, on Wednesday, described Akeredolu’s death as a huge national loss.

The Governor who said he was deeply troubled by the news of Akeredolu’s death said, Akeredolu was one of the finest minds in the country’s legal profession.

Governor Akeredolu was reported to have died in a hospital on Wednesday after months of battle with illness.

Adeleke is deeply touched by the demise of Akeredolu, who he said made great contributions to Nigeria in the legal field and public service.

“Arakunrin Akeredolu was one of the finest minds in the country’s legal profession, and as a colleague in the Governor’s Forum, his wise counsel and constructive contributions are hard to miss. Nigeria lost one of its finest, and I’m hugely shaken,” the Governor was quoted as saying.

The Governor condoles with the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the family of the deceased, the Government and the people of Ondo State over this painful loss, urging them to keep his memory alive by sustaining his legacy of good deeds and impacts.

“In this moment of grief and pain, I offer my deepest sympathy to everyone touched by Arakunrin Akeredolu’s demise and pray to God to grant him eternal rest while hoping for his immediate family, the government and the people of Ondo State that he left behind find comfort in the life full of accomplishments that he lived.”