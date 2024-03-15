Adeleke Mourns Olubadan, Says He’ll Be Missed For Peace His Reign Brought To Ibadan

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, has said the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, would be missed for the tranquillity and serenity that marked his rule.

Adeleke who was morning the late monarch added that the late Oba Balogun used the hallowed throne to further the unity and advancement of the Yoruba race, describing his departure as tragic.

The governor further expressed his condolences to Seyi Makinde, the Olubadan-In-Council, the people of Ibadan, and Oba Balogun’s immediate family in a statement released on Friday and signed by Olawale Rasheed, his spokesperson.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Osun State, I extend my heartfelt condolence to the Government of Oyo State and the people of Ibadan on the passing of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, HIM Oba Dr Moshood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II.

“Oba Balogun was a great source of inspiration in impactful leadership, and his demise means we’re denied the immense benefits of the quality of his insights, wise counsels, and unrestrained passion for the physical growth of Ibadanland and its people.

“It is my prayer that Eledumare comforts everyone touched by this huge loss and as Yoruba culture infers, may Oba Balogun rest well as he joins his forebears”, the Governor said.