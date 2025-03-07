Adeleke Meets With Monarchs Over LG Crisis

Share

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke yesterday insisted that the Court of Appeal did not reinstate the sacked local government chairmen and councillors.

Adeleke, who met with traditional rulers, said there was no court ruling that reinstates the council chairmen whose election was declared null and void by court.

At the meeting attended by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Commissioners for Justice Jimi Bada and Information Kolapo Alimi presented the four court judgements to prove to the kings that the council bosses were sacked by court order.

Adeleke said: “Our state just survived a major threat to the democratic space. “As one of the highly literate communities in Nigeria, we have a duty to avoid misinformation and disinformation, hence my coming here to present all details about the recent local government face-off.

“We are all aware that after I defeated Gboyega Oyetola in July 2022, he hurriedly organised a Yes/No local government election.

“The PDP and APP went to court to challenge the arrangement for the election. “So there were two separate suits. The PDP’s case was filed before the promulgation of the Local Government Election Law of 2022.

“In both of these cases, the Federal High Court decided that the process and procedure leading to the election was flawed.

“The court in both cases declared the election null and void and of no consequences and removed the persons who were purported to have been elected through that flawed election. “The court nullified and ordered that those who were purportedly elected vacate the office.”

