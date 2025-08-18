Adeleke Meets Georgia Political Leaders, Business Directors, Osun Indigenes In Atlanta

…Declares Osun Ready for Partnership

As part of his administration’s efforts to build cross-border partnerships and drive investment into key sectors of Osun State’s economy, Governor Ademola Adeleke held a roundtable discussion with Georgia’s top political leaders, mayors, and business leaders in Atlanta, United States of America.

The roundtable, hosted in Atlanta, Georgia and coordinated by Hon. Samuel Oyedotun, current Chairman of the Osun State Water Corporation at Zanzibar Cuisine and Lounge, brought together Osun indigenes in Georgia, young entrepreneurs, policy makers, city mayors, political and business leaders from sectors including real estate, fintech, automobile, agriculture, and more.

Governor Adeleke, accompanied by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Revd. Bunmi Jenyo, and the Commissioner for Rural Development, Alhaji Gani Olaoluwa, reiterated his administration’s commitment to driving foreign direct investment into Osun through infrastructure and business-friendly reforms.

Highlighting ongoing initiatives, the Governor explained that harmonised tax bills and improvement in the ease of doing business initiatives are positioning Osun as a top destination for investors, while deliberate investment in infrastructure and Agriculture has topped the list of his administration’s priorities so far.

“With our priority in providing solid infrastructure, improving agriculture and promoting ease of doing business, no one will waste your time setting up a company in Osun. Nobody will demand extra money before you invest in Osun State. On security, we have strengthened the Amotekun Corps to complement the Police, Army, and NSCDC, providing local intelligence to safeguard our people and protect investments. All Osun citizens should come home and support us to move the state forward,” Governor Adeleke assured.

The Governor, according to his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, emphasised that under his administration, “Osun State is setting the standard for foreign businesses seeking a safe and profitable destination.”

Delivering a vote of thanks, Hon. Sam Oyedotun pledged to work closely with the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry to facilitate the smooth return of Osun indigenes who are already showing interest in returning home to build the state.

The delegation that hosted the Governor included; Hon. Sam Oyedotun, Hon. Jennifer Aragbata-Etok (Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor), Khalid Kamau (Mayor of South Fulton), Senator Donnella James, Senator Kenya Wick, Rep. Gabe Okoye, Rep. Segun Adeyina, Rep. Kim Schofield, American actor Alphonso A’QenAten Jackson, and gospel singer Darlene “McCoy” Jackson, among others.