The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has disclosed that Governor Ademola Adeleke may jettison the nomination of the party for the 2026 governorship election.

The party, however, said Adeleke’s decision may change with the resolution of crises ravaging the party, which must be recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission and reached within the commission’s timeline for the Osun governorship poll.

Speaking to journalists in Osogbo, the state capital, on Monday, Osun PDP Chairman, Mr Sunday Bisi, said the crises confronting the party have made the conduct of the party’s governorship primary earlier slated for December 2 impossible.

Bisi affirmed that Adeleke fully complied with all requirements set out in the PDP’s timetable for nomination, adding that he “Purchased and submitted the expression of interest and nomination forms within the stipulated window of October 13th to 25th, 2025, being the deadline for submission.”

He further stressed that Adeleke appeared before the duly constituted screening committee of the party on October 30, was screened, and cleared without reservations, with the Certificate of Clearance issued to him in accordance with the party’s procedures.

READ ALSO:

“However, soon after these pre-primary processes were concluded, the internal imbroglio rocking the national leadership of our party escalated.

“The suspension and counter-suspension of key national officers, officers who are statutorily central to the conduct of congresses, primaries, and the transmission of our candidate’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), created a level of uncertainty that directly impacted the planned schedule.

“This crisis reached a point where the statutory ad-hoc ward and local government congresses, scheduled for November 24th and 29th respectively, could not hold.

“These are the very congresses where delegates to the primaries are elected. As you are all aware, the issues leading to these disruptions are presently before various courts across the country,” Bisi said.

He added, “In the light of the foregoing, it has become inevitable, indeed unavoidable, that the PDP governorship primaries earlier slated for Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025, can no longer hold as scheduled.

“However, because of the internal crisis rocking the national leadership of our party, the information at my disposal is that Governor Ademola Adeleke may no longer be interested in seeking the nomination of the PDP for the 2026 Osun Gubernatorial Election, except a resolution recognised by INEC is reached within the INEC timeline.”