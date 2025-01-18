Adeleke Lauds Security Operatives Over Arrest Of Boko Haram Suspects

Share

…Assures safety of residents

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has commended the personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), on the successful operation, that led to the arrest of 10 suspected members of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Ilesa, Osun State.

Governor Adeleke hailed the alertness of security operatives, to eliminate the threats posed by the suspected terrorists, which gives further assurance that our security agencies are up to the task of sustaining peace and security of every part of Nigeria.

The Governor particularly commended the intelligence gathering of the personnel of the State Service, who have painstakingly monitored the activities of the suspected criminals and moved swiftly to cut off their dastardly act.

“This is a welcome development and a big relief, not just for us as a government but to the people of the state and Nigeria in general. I commend the security operatives for their alertness and intelligence-driven operation. We have absolute confidence in our security forces to keep protecting us”, Governor Adeleke declared.

The Governor assured that his administration will continue to cooperate with security agencies and support their operations to ensure maximum protection of lives and property of Osun people, noting that this remains top of his priority.

“As the Chief Security Officer of Osun State, I will continue to give priority to issues of security of my people. I will continue to support the efforts of security agencies to guard against any breakdown of law and order in any part of Osun. We will sustain the good relationship and collaboration that currently exists between our administration and the security agencies in the state” the Governor noted.

Adeleke, according to his spokesperson in a statement, enjoined residents of Osun to continue to be watchful, and report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods tothe relevant security agencies, while assuring that Osun will continue to be a peaceful state under his watch.

“I hereby call on my people to continue to live in peace and harmony and be alert to report any suspicious activities or behaviour around them to the relevant security authorities. Together, we will ensure that Osun remains the most peaceful state in Nigeria” Governor Adeleke concluded.

