Adeleke Lauds Judiciary, Describes Bar, Bench As ‘Harbinger Of Hope’

Share

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has eulogised the contributions of the judiciary to the protection of personal liberties and sustenance of democracy, describing the bar and the bench as “Harbinger of hope”

Speaking at the hosting of three new judges at Ibadan on Saturday, Governor Adeleke noted that the judiciary is “A beacon of hope for the weak and the powerless”, submitting that “The Nigerian judiciary has contributed greatly to the growth and sustenance of democracy.

“From the bar to the bench, you are the harbinger of hope, the temple of redemption and the house of liberation for the unjustly treated. In Africa and beyond, I personally hold the Nigerian judiciary as the best in terms of its deliveries and commitment to justice and equity.

“In an era of deep challenges facing several national institutions, the bar and the bench still sustain its balancing responsibilities, providing the nation with a torch of direction, justice and equity. I therefore commend the leaders and members of the judiciary.

“The nation owes you a lot of gratitude for your consistent patriotism despite many pronounced handicaps in the operational environment”, the Governor submitted in an event organised by Musibau Adetunji, SAN & co.

Governor Adeleke tasked judges at all levels “to continue to uphold the path of rule of law, justice, fairness and equity.

“As you have demonstrated such consistency in the past, I appeal for further entrenchment of passion for the truth. You hold the key to the survival of our democracy. The citizenry day and night look up to you as the resort of hope and redemption”, the Governor noted.

The State Governor congratulated the newly appointed judges namely Justice O.A. Popoola, Justice M.O. Folorunsho and Justice R.O. Muraina, reminding the judges that they are now “symbolism of justice.”

“You have a sacred duty to uphold the law, the truth and fear of God. As your seniors have progressed, I pray the same for you. I pray to almighty God for divine wisdom and mercy of God as you wield the big stick in pursuance of law and justice”, the Governor submitted.

Governor Adeleke was accompanied to the event by his Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye, some members of the Osun State House of Assembly and some members of the State Executive Council.

Share

Please follow and like us: