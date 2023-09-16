Adeleke Issues Performance Monitoring Template For Cabinet Members

Governor Ademola Adeleke on Friday issued an extensive performance monitoring template for his cabinet members comprising twenty-five Commissioners and ten Special Advisers of cabinet rank.

Governor Adeleke issued the template at the maiden meeting of the state’s Executive Council meeting held at the Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office.

Speaking at the well-attended meeting, the Governor attributed the holding of the meeting by mid-September to the need for cabinet members to fully understand their ministries and agencies, expressing optimism that “we have been fully equipped to productively contribute at Council deliberations.

The Governor who noted with appreciation the eagerness and commitment of members to the success of the administration reminded the cabinet members of “a heavy burden on us”, adding “We cannot afford to be distracted”

The Number One Osun Citizen according to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, proceeded to lay the ground rules for the cabinet members as the administration takes off in full steam:

“You are expected to take note of certain issues for us to achieve collective success. Projects and programmes you inherited should not be abandoned. I noticed a certain laid-back attitude in the continuity of some of our 100-day projects and policies.

“You did not take over ministries and agencies without ongoing programmes. I did not expect any of you to start window shopping instead of pushing ahead with existing programmes. As much as I welcome innovations, we should not behave like the APC government that takes joy in abandoning inherited items.

“Secondly, I ask us to uphold public finance regulations and due process. We must avoid activities that portray us as hawks seeking to serve ourselves instead of the public. We are being watched.

“Let us be reminded that nothing is hidden within the public service process. I did not appoint any of you to breach the law. I will not protect anybody caught violating public service regulations”, Senator Adeleke admonished.

He directed that the foundation of policy innovations within the administration is the five-point agenda, instructing that cabinet members must build our governance agenda around the areas listed.

“In our submissions and memorandum to this council, let us adopt best practices. Due diligence in project conception and design is compulsory. Bogus project estimation can land sponsors in trouble. We must be above board as a rule of operation.

“We are here to serve the people. We must act and conduct ourselves in service of the people. That is how to justify the confidence Osun people overwhelmingly reposed in us”, the Governor rounded up his inaugural address.

Other highlights of the meeting include a commitment by Council members to remain steadfast in service of the state.

The cabinet also unanimously agreed that every Wednesday of the week should be slated for the weekly Executive meeting of Osun State.