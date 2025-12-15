Adeleke Is The Man To Beat In Osun Guber Election – Akindele

A former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Dr Kunle Akindele, has described the so-called primary the Accord Party conducted over the weekend as a charade, stating that Governor Adeleke is the man to beat in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Akindele, who is the Special Adviser to Governor Adeleke on Public Health, described the purported primaries as a kangaroo one, sponsored by people intimidated by the popularity of the governor, and has become relentless in its opposition to all his activities.

He said Governor Adeleke’s movement to the Accord Party because of the crisis in the PDP was the people’s choice, and they are sticking to him because of his sterling performance in all the senatorial districts and local government in the state.

He described the purported primary as a fraud and an afterthought, which was never witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as required by law, coming a week after Governor Adeleke emerged as the sole and unanimous candidate of the Accord Party for the 2026 governorship election in the state.

“The so-called primaries are part of the disgruntled members of the politicians attempting to frustrate Governor Adeleke. The question is, why are they afraid? Why have they embarked on all these shenanigans to want to stop Governor Adeleke from being on the ballot?

“They know that the Osun people are giving Governor Adeleke their backing. The civil servants in the state are behind him. Despite their action in withholding local government funds through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Governor Adeleke has continued to pay local government staff salaries.

“From the intelligence we gathered, they are behind the kangaroo primaries. You are aware that Accord Primaries conducted by its National Working Committee, and witnessed by INEC, and Governor Adeleke has emerged as the candidate of the party.”

Akindele stated his sterling performance as the Governor in various areas like Health, education and infrastructural development. Indeed, Osun people are not particularly interested in any political party, but in Governor Adeleke, and they want him to continue to govern the state.

Akindele said, “The only thing the Osun people want is good governance for another four years, and that is why they are sticking with Governor Adeleke.

“They are aware that if they can have him for another four years, it will become one of the best states in Nigeria, hence they are hellbent on stopping him.”