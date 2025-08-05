Adeleke Invites Osun APC To Davido’s Wedding

Governor Ademola Adeleke has invited the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the upcoming wedding of Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, in the United States.

The governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, extended the invitation in response to a recent statement by the APC querying the governor’s whereabouts.

“Governor Adeleke left Nigeria for the United States via the family’s private jet a few days ago for the wedding of the global music icon and his beloved nephew, David Adeleke,” the statement read.

“His Excellency is extending an invitation to the opposition party to attend the event and share in the joy of the occasion with the Adeleke family. Those unable to attend may join virtually.”

Rasheed added that since taking office in November 2022, Governor Adeleke had not taken an official vacation. He noted that the current trip would be a short one, allowing the governor to continue attending to critical state matters.

The statement further disclosed that Governor Adeleke remains in constant communication with his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, who is overseeing state affairs during his brief absence.