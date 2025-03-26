Adeleke Inspects Ilesa Road Dualisation Project

Share

…Tasks Contractor On Timely Completion

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday inspected the ongoing dualisation of the Palace-Brewery Junction road in Ilesa, directing the contractors to ensure high-quality work and timely completion of the project.

During the impromptu inspection, the governor urged the contractor to accelerate the pace of work to meet the expected deadline.

“I am happy you are working continuously on the project, but I urge you to move faster. My good people of Ilesa are eager to start using this landmark road,” Adeleke told the project representatives.

The project engineer, surprised by the governor’s unexpected visit, outlined the progress made so far and assured that “by next month, this section of the road will have reached an appreciable level.”

“We are working according to the required standards and within the project timeline. Your Excellency, we assure you that there will be no delays, and we will deliver as scheduled,” the engineer added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

