Adeleke Insists Court Didn’t Reinstate Sacked Council Bosses

Share

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke yesterday urged voters to conduct themselves peacefully during Saturday’s local government election.

In a statewide broadcast, he insisted that the Court of Appeal did not order the reinstatement of the APC chairmen and councillors elected in 2022.

Adeleke said peace had returned to the state after Monday’s violent clashes over the control the local government areas the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeleke said: “Osun State is back to normalcy as one of the most peaceful states in the federation.” The governor expressed his condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives and sustained injuries in the violent clashes.

He said: “The unfortunate incident reminds us that abiding by the rule of law remains the best path for a peaceful Osun State. “I particularly appreciate and commend our people for complying with my directives to stay away from local government secretariats.

“The compliance saved our state from further confrontations and casualties. It has returned the state of the living spring to its peaceful and loving nature.

“I regret to report to the good people of Osun State that the court-sacked APC chairmen and councilors went back yesterday (Wednesday) to forcefully break into the various local government secretariats.

“I urged and directed everyone in Osun State to stay away from the Local Government Secretariats to avoid any confrontation with them.

Share

Please follow and like us: