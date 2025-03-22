Adeleke Imposes Curfew On Three Warring Communities

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has extended the curfew imposed on the warring communities of Ilobu and Ifon to include Erin-Osun town, following renewed hostilities in the area.

Additionally, the Governor has elongated the curfew period to 24 hours daily until further notice.

In a statement on Saturday, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, announced that the Governor has directed all security agencies, including the Military, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Immigration, NDLEA, and Amotekun, to intensify security surveillance in the affected areas.

Adeleke emphasized that security agencies must ensure strict compliance with the 24-hour curfew to prevent further escalation of the crisis and a breakdown of law and order due to the communal clashes.

He stated: “The curfew on Ifon-Ilobu communities has now been extended to the Erin-Osun community until further notice.

“His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke, is deeply saddened by the escalation of communal clashes between Ilobu and Ifon communities.

“To curb the crisis in the area, the Governor has approved the extension of the curfew to Erin-Osun, effective immediately (Saturday, March 22, 2025), with a 24-hour daily restriction until further notice.”

The Governor also expressed sympathy for the lives lost and properties destroyed in the crisis, assuring residents that those responsible will face the full wrath of the law.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

