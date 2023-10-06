Adeleke Imposes 24-Hours Curfew On Two LGs Over Communal Clash

Following the communal clash that ensued in two communities in Osun State on Thursday, Governor Ademola Adeleke has placed a 24-hour curfew in the two Local Government Areas of the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that no fewer than 8 people were reportedly killed in the communal conflict between Ilobu and Ifon in Osun State which included police officers, and the destruction of several properties and a patrol van.

Following the clash, many residents of both communities have fled for safety, and security operatives have evacuated corps members to ensure their safety amid the conflict.

Speaking on the development on Friday, the state government, in a statement issued by the Commissioner of Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the warring communities.

The governor also directed the Joint Security Task Force, comprising the Army, Police, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, to maintain 24-hour surveillance of the two communities.

READ ALSO:

The statement said, “Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed that a 24-hour Curfew begins in Orolu and Irepodun local governments housing Ifon and Ilobu communities with immediate effect. To maintain a lasting peace and order pending when the issues at hand would be amicably resolved.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke, in his executive capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the State, has ordered the immediate take over of the disputed lands/areas by his administration.

“In the same vein, the government has ordered that anyone or group of persons found or seen doing one thing or the other on the disputed lands/ areas would be made to face the full wrath of the law accordingly, by the Osun state government.

“Therefore, in strict compliance with the 24-hour curfew now imposed, Adeleke administration has also ordered strict restriction of both human and vehicular movements in the affected areas and communities, until otherwise directed.”