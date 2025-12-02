Adeleke Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Osun Community

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke yesterday imposed a 24‑hour curfew on Igbajo town in the Boluwaduro Local Government Area.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Kolapo Alimi said the curfew was due to a breakdown of law and order in the town overnight.

Alimi said the governor’s decision followed an intelligence report from the office of his Special Adviser on Security. The commissioner added that the crisis in the town had been linked to the death of a former All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in the state, Adegboyega Famodun.

He said the curfew would take effect immediately and would remain until total peace is attained. Alimi said the governor condemned the development and warned that his administration would not be a party to any untoward civil disobedience capable of truncating the existing peace and harmony in the state.

He said the governor also issued a stern warning to all natives and non‑natives of Igbajo to continue to toe the path of peace and orderliness. Alimi added that anyone caught plunging the town into chaos would be dealt with in line with the dictates of the law.